Beddie 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Whether you're looking to host the neighbors in style or just spread out to enjoy warmer weather, this furniture set is just the thing to help you make the most of your patio. This set includes a loveseat, two single seats, and a coffee table, and each piece is crafted with a steel inner frame and wrapped in PE rattan wicker for a design that can stand up to weather, rust, and water. The modular sectional features space to seat up to four people, and includes seat and back cushions with machine-washable covers for a little extra cushioning. Cushion Color: Gray, Frame Color: Gray