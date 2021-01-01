Bed in A Bag Cal King Comforter Set Bedding Set 10 Piece,Plaid Pattern Comforter Set,Burgundy

Material: 100% Soft Microfiber PolyesterBedding Comforter Set are crafted with premium quality durable microfiber fabric which provides better gentle texture and wrinkle resistance, you will feel ultra soft and comfortable, and enhance your sleeping experience.The fabric express plain pattern effects, add a chic feeling for your bedroom.STAY WARM AND COOL UNDER COVER - All year round with the simple morden design comforter with quilted embroidered details with lightweight synthetic alternative down filling the comforter will keep you warm in the winter and comfortable in the summerCAL KING COMFORTER SET BED IN BAG 10 PIECE - 1x Comforter 90"x104", 1x Flat Sheet 102"x 108", 1x Fitted Sheet 72"x84"+14", 2x Pillowcase: 20"x40", 1x Bedskirt 72"x84"+14", 2x Shams 20"x36"+2", 1x Rectangle Decorative Pillow 12"x18", 1x Square Decorative Pillow 17"x 17"KING COMFORTER SET BED IN BAG 10 PIECE - 1x Comforter 90"x104", 1x Flat Sheet 102"x 108", 1x Fitted Sheet 78"x80"+14", 2x Pillowcase: 20"x40", 1x Bedskirt 78"x80"+14", 2x Shams 20"x26"+2", 1x Rectangle Decorative Pillow 12"x18", 1x Square Decorative Pillow 17"x 17"QUEEN COMFORTER SET BED IN BAG 10 PIECE - 1x Comforter 90"x90", 1x Flat Sheet 90"x 102", 1x Fitted Sheet 60"x80"+14", 2x Pillowcase: 20"x26", 1x Bedskirt 60"x80"+14", 2x Shams 20"x26"+2", 1x Rectangle Decorative Pillow 12"x18", 1x Square Decorative Pillow 17"x 17"TWIN COMFORTER SET BED IN BAG 8 PIECE - 1x Comforter 66"x86", 1x Flat Sheet 66"x 96", 1x Fitted Sheet 39"x75"+12", 1x Pillowcase: 20"x30", 1x Bedskirt 39"x75"+14", 1x Shams 20"x26"+2", 1x Rectangle Decorative Pillow 12"x18", 1x Square Decorative Pillow 17"x 17"EASY CARE - Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly, do not iron