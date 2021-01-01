From malouf
MALOUF Bed Bug Proof, Waterproof Zippered Box Spring Encasement-Twin, White
Six sides of laboratory-certified bed bug proof and waterproof protection for your box spring Hypoallergenic material blocks dust mites, mold and allergens to help those with asthma and allergies Patented h2pro membrane allows air to pass while blocking bed bugs, liquids, allergens, bacteria and dust mites Rip resistant and machine washable cover with zipper closure Twin encasement measures 39" x 75" x 10" and has a 15-year u. s. warranty