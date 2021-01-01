From personal creations
Personal Creations Bed Blankets - Lovebirds Personalized Throw
Advertisement
Lovebirds Personalized Throw. Feather your new nest with this charming throw featuring a lovely lovebird and personalization to make it yours. Cotton-blend fabric promises to keep you both warm and cozy together.Full graphic text: (Personalized name) (personalized date)42'' x 60''50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine washImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.