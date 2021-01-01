'Becoming Light II' Acrylic Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional; whatever your style, this manufacturer has got your walls covered. They offer a huge variety of high-quality, ready-to-hang wall art to compliment any decor. Their abundance of art themes ranges from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes, in an assortment of sizes and frames. Whether it's displayed in the bedroom, living room, kitchen or office, their professionally handcrafted wall decor will be admired for years to come. Size: 14" H x 19" W x 2" D