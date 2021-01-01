Beckham Modern 2 Light Wall Sconce by TOB by Thomas OBrien - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (TW1042BBS)

The Beckham Modern 2 Light Wall Sconce from TOB by Thomas OBrien features a slim and unobtrusive design that will blend in with a wide range of decor styles and established motifs. A rectangular wall plate holds out a cylindrical beam vertically, each has an etched detailing to give it a touch of distinction. Each side of the beam ends in a fitting where a globe-shaped diffuser covers the light source, diffusing the light for a steady and warm glow. TOB by Thomas OBrien is the latest lighting collection from OBrien, a collaboration with Generation Lighting brand. The lighting designs benefit from OBriens knack for blending styles that range from antique to industrial to modern. Lending to an overall aesthetic that is warm yet modern. Shape: Globe. Color: Brass. Finish: Burnished Brass