From farmhouse to modern styles, the Beck modern ceiling fan with LED light features a simple design and comes in a variety of finishes to complement your style. This small ceiling fan fits perfectly in smaller spaces including laundry rooms, mudrooms, home offices, and guest bedrooms. The included pull chains make it easy to turn the light on and off as well as to adjust the fan speed. The Beck comes with our WhisperWind® motor technology to deliver the powerful, efficient airflow you expect while maintaining whisper quiet performance. Hunter Beck 42-in Brushed Nickel LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (4-Blade) | 53432