Beccaro 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

Take an elegant approach when it comes to furnishing your backyard or patio. Complete with 4 pieces, this set can seat a total of 4 people, coming with 2 chairs and a loveseat. Outfitted with soft foam cushions this, patio set offers the perfect blend of comfort and charm, also boasting rich cobalt blue cushion upholstery that is easy to spot clean and has been double stitched for maximum durability. The gradient commercial-grade rattan has been formulated to be weatherproof to prevent untimely cracking, fading, rot, and more adding to overall longevity. Enjoy the center coffee table and entertain guests with food and drinks with its shatter-resistant tempered glass top. Cushion Color: Blue