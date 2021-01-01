From value brand
BEAVO Acrylic Fashion Decorative Home Rolling Shower Curtain Hooks Rhinestones Bathroom Bath Baby Room Bedroom Living Room Decor Set of 12 Rings.
Coordinate these beautiful Acrylic shower hooks and rings with your favorite curtain and curtain liner (Bathroom Shower Curtain Rod) to enjoy increased privacy and moisture protection or make your curtains more attractive! Package includes: Set of 12 Pink shower hooks. Easy to install: This bling bling decorative shower curtain rings can attach to your shower curtain eyelets and curtain pole very quickly and easily. Fit for standard size shower rods, Hook diameter of this shower hooks chrome is about 1.18' Rhinestone diameter is about 1.38'. Available for 0.3'-1.1' (8-30mm) diameter rod.