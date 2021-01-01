From ashley furniture
Beautyrest® Harmony Seaton Plush Queen Mattress
Sleep soundly in soft comfort on a Seaton plush queen mattress. Part of the Harmony series, it features Beautyrest's latest innovations in support, comfort and cooling, which work together in harmony for a better night's sleep. The new and innovative coil design and support system, advanced pressure-relieving foams, uniquely engineered cooling technologies and exclusive sustainable fabric technology make this collection the ultimate choice in premium bedding.