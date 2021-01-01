From august grove
'Beauty in Betsy' Print on Canvas
Bring a burst of barnyard charm to your walls with this adorable cow painting, showcasing a doe-eyed bovine in impressionist brushstrokes autumnal hues. Based on a hand-painted image designed by a master artisan, this artful image is printed on canvas using high-quality inks, then hand-stretched and gallery-wrapped over a wooden stretcher bar frame. Measuring 40" H x 40" W x 1.5" D overall, this piece arrives fully assembled and ready to hang right out of the box with wall-mounting hardware included for effortless installation.