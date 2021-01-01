From whish
Whish Beauty Deodorant Swipe 30 Pack
Finally, a deodorant you'll fall in love with! The formulation behind these Whish Beauty deodorant wipes refreshes you on-the-go, helping to reduce odor. Plus, these wipes are created with chaparral extract. One quick swipe and you'll be ready for happily ever after. It's formulated with saccharomyces ferment, witch hazel extract, chapparel extract, licorice, calendula, and chamomile.\n\nHow do I use it: Open swipe packet and apply to desired area as needed.\n\nFrom Whish.\n\nIncludes: