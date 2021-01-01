GLOV Beauty Bomb, Set of 2

Show yourself some extra love with these GLOV Beauty Bomb goodies! The bunny ear hair ties have the superpower of keeping your hair out of the way while you put on a face mask or remove your makeup, while Comfort Makeup Removers gently pamper your face by its touch while brushing and cleansing your skin. This stuff is magic! How do I use it: Moisten with water. Press to skin for a moment and gently remove makeup using a circular motion. Wrap your hair and twist the bunny ear hair ties. From GLOV. Includes: