Beautiful Girl Inspirational Kids Flower Word Design XXL Stretched Canvas Wall Art by Daphne Polselli home decor is crafted with the utmost consideration and care in a variety of mediums and sizes to be suitable for a variety of spaces. Our stretched canvas is created with only the highest standards. We print with high quality inks and canvas, and then hand cut and stretch it over a 1.5 inch thick wooden frame. The art comes ready to hang with no installation required. Not to mention, at this size, it is sure to be the focal point of any room!