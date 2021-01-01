From manhattan comfort
Manhattan Comfort Beaumont Modern Living Room Right Modular Entertainment Center with LED Floating Shelves, 106.29", Off White/Cinnamon Light Brown
Advertisement
Have a Luxurious Place for Your TV with the Beaumont 106.29 Right Modular Entertainment Center by Manhattan Comfort, Presenting an Attractive Contemporary Design with a Large Finished Wood Back Panel in Off White and Cinnamon Light Brown Finish. The Entire Entertainment Center Measures 106.29" inches L x 18.03" inches W x 70.15" inches H and Weighs 280.9 lbs. Requires Minor Assembly. Durable Steel and High Quality MDF and MDP Frame. Features a Fixed Glass Shelf and a Cabinet Storage with a Pull-Down Door for Storage. The Décor Shelf has Fixed Glass Shelves with Silver Metal Brackets and Accent LED Lights. Perfect for Your Living Room or Bedroom.