Beaudoin 9 - Light 24" Chandelier Style Tiered Flush Mount

Features:Number of lights: 9Material: Stainless steel and crystalCeltus approvedProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 9Fixture Design: Chandelier StyleFixture Shape: TieredLight Direction: DownFinish: ChromeStyle: Modern & Contemporary;GlamShade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: OtherDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 35Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Base: GU10/Bi-pinVoltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaShade Required: NoGlass Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:Bulb type: 35W GU10 Incandescent/LED bulb (not included)ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: NoDark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: TAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoETL Listed: YescUL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: NoRoHS Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 49.67Body Height - Top to Bottom: 94Body Width - Side to Side: 24Body Depth - Front to Back: 24Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Additional Parts Required: NoInstallation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: