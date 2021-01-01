Beat Black Trio LED Linear Suspension Light by Tom Dixon - Finish: Matte - (BLS04 | BLS05 | BLS06 | CGR05UL | LEDP06BKUL)

Tom Dixon combines 3 of the beloved Beat pendant lights together to construct the Beat Black Trio LED Linear Suspension Light. Each pendant light is made from brass and then finished in Black, creating a polished, uniform look. This linear suspension light can be styled in modern dining rooms and kitchens to add the perfect touch. In its 15 years, London-based Tom Dixon has become known for its inspired (and inspiring) lighting and furniture designs. Their innovative spirit is rooted in the modern application of industrial processes and materials-notably, copper and brass. From unique pendants to glamorous furniture and beyond, Tom Dixon brings a unique and rebellious design sense to every corner of a space. Shape: Linear. Color: Black.