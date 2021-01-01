Tom Dixon Beat Flat LED Pendant Light - Color: Black

The Beat Flat LED Pendant by Tom Dixon is both functional and fashionable, featuring a structural simplicity inspired by the brass cooking pots and traditional water vessels of India. Its wide Brass body is spun and hand-beaten by master craftsmen, allowing light to shimmer as it funnels down over a surface or area of interest. A Matte Black finish has been applied to the outside of the fixture, providing a decorative contrast that brings life to your living space. Color: Black.