COUNTRY LIVING Bear Claw 3-Piece Taupe Microfiber Full/Queen Quilt Set, Brown

Inspired by classic quilting patterns, the soft shades of taupe of this Bear Claw quilt set will add a simple elegance to any bedroom. The face and reverse fabric is brushed for added softness and is then quilted with an all over diamond stitching pattern, making it durable for many years to come. The fill is a blend of cotton and polyester fibers to create both plush loft as well as softness. Each piece is finished with a matching binding for a clean look. The design can layer into your current bedding for an eclectic look or be the main dressing for your bedroom. The fully reversible quilt features a coordinating allover print to provide complete versatility in your styling. Complete the look with either our solid or print Country Living sheet collections (sold separately).