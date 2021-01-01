Cute Coffee Shop Coffee Barista Cool Design Bean Gone Coffee Shop Awesome Caffeine Lover Barista Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Bean Gone Coffee Shop Awesome Caffeine Lover Barista Gift. Love coffee or caffeine? Grab this awesome coffee lover, pet lover, hot drinks lover who loves to wake up early in the morning. The design is perfect for caffeinated and decaf men and women. Cute Coffee Shop Coffee Barista Cool Design . Coffee lover funny gift is for someone who is great at staying awake at night and in the morning to study and read books to keep the day going. This makes you a perfect caffeine lover, and a hot cafe latte. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only