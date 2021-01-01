From pillowfort
Bean Bag Chair with Suede Piping Navy - Pillowfort
Advertisement
Add this Bean Bag Chair from Pillowfort™ to your kiddo's room and create a comfy spot for reading, relaxing or snuggling. This navy bean bag chair is crafted from cotton-blend fabric and filled with super-soft beads to provide ultimate comfort, and is double stitched and sealed with safety-locking zippers for added strength and safety. Showcasing brown suede piping for a stylish look, this upholstered bean bag chair is easy to transport from room to room with a convenient handle. Pattern: Solid.