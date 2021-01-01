Noble House Beaman Antique Brown and Black Side Table

Your sofa or bedside deserves a sidekick of impressive functionality and stunning design in one convenient package. Our Z-shaped table is the perfect companion to any interior space with its stunning modern industrial design and sturdy iron frame. With a gorgeous firwood tabletop and precise, straight lines, this side table brings a refined touch to your furniture. Whether you are using this in your living room or bedroom, this Z-shaped accessory will support your lamp accessories or a potted plant in style. Color: Black.