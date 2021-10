Perler Beads Pattern Pad, All Seasons, 28 pgs

Includes (1) Perler bead seasonal pattern idea book, 28 pages Get inspired all year long! This Perler bead pattern book includes 110 full-size Perler bead patterns for every season! Plus, there are 8 blank pages to create your own patterns and designs! The possibilities are endless! This Perler bead pattern pad includes patterns and crafts for all your favorite holidays, including Mardi Gras, Earth Day, Fourth of July, Halloween, and more! Place your favorite Perler bead pattern underneath a clear Perler pegboard and follow along for an easy kid's craft! Spiral bound pattern pad. Perler fuse bead pattern sheets measure 9'' x 7.25''. Suitable for children ages 6 and up.