From mariposa

Beaded Napkin Holder

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Enjoy our own "ode to joy" with a new addition to our holiday traditions collection, our handcrafted joy signature napkin box, and weight. Both classic in design and sleek its nature, the 6" signature napkin box borders festive holiday cocktail napkins, which are topped off by a recycled aluminum joy napkin weight --- the perfect combination to celebrate a season of giving, sharing and family for many joyful years to come. Handcrafted from 100% recycled, buffed-until-brilliant aluminum.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com