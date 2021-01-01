From northlight seasonal
Beaded Hanger "Meant To Bee" Hexagon Wall Plaque Art Decor 7"
Brighten your mood and space with this "Meant To Bee" wall plaque. The beaded hanger handle will add a unique style wherever it is placed. It is just perfect for home and office decor. Features: "Meant to bee" wall art decor. Features a beaded handle for hanging. Hexagon shape wall art with a woodlike design. Features golden-yellow honeycomb and a bumble bee design. Can be hung or laid against sturdy objects for tabletop placement. Recommended for interior display only. Dimensions: 6"H x 7"W x .25"L (plaque only). Material(s): MDF (medium-density fiberboard) |