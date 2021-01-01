From northlight seasonal

Beaded Hanger "Meant To Bee" Hexagon Wall Plaque Art Decor 7"

$32.99
In stock
Description

Brighten your mood and space with this "Meant To Bee" wall plaque. The beaded hanger handle will add a unique style wherever it is placed. It is just perfect for home and office decor. Features: "Meant to bee" wall art decor. Features a beaded handle for hanging. Hexagon shape wall art with a woodlike design. Features golden-yellow honeycomb and a bumble bee design. Can be hung or laid against sturdy objects for tabletop placement. Recommended for interior display only. Dimensions: 6"H x 7"W x .25"L (plaque only). Material(s): MDF (medium-density fiberboard) |

