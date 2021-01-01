Buy Head West Beaded Champagne Silver Framed Wall Vanity Mirror at Michaels. com. Victorian goes modern, and classic never goes out of style with this beautifully hand-crafted beveled mirror frame. Victorian goes modern, and classic never goes out of style with this beautifully hand-crafted beveled mirror frame. Four ornate beveled mirrors, bordered by delicate champagne-colored beading, frame a large rectangular mirror, creating a piece that injects an elegant flair into any room. Its versatile silver finish is perfect for rooms with a traditional, modern, or eclectic style. This timeless creation complements ordinary bath décor as well as entryways and other high traffic areas. It comes equipped to hang vertically or horizontally. This makes it ideal for any number of domestic or professional settings, wherever you need a touch of femininity and grace. Details: Silver Available in various sizes Includes 4 D-ring hangers Beveled edge Hang vertically or horizontally Glass | Head West Beaded Champagne Silver Framed Wall Vanity Mirror | 20" x 32" | Michaels®