From gadgets and gizmos
Bead Storage System - Large
Advertisement
Eliminate messy spills and keep track of your favorite beads in Large Bead Storage System. Boasting 24 small containers with screw-on lids, this system is perfect for crafters on-the-go or in studio. Store up to 24 styles of beads, and slip it into your pack for a delightful day of crafting. Dimensions: Case: Length: 6 1/4" Width: 9 1/4" Depth: 1" Containers: Diameter: 1 1/2" Depth: 3/4" Each system includes 24 containers and 1 case.