From coolmax
Beacon Surround Speakers Pair Black Oak
Advertisement
The Beacon Surround Speakers effortlessly reproduce music and movies soundtracks with astonishing natural detail and balance and a deep and wide soundstage Stylish and slim artisan-crafted real wood veneer cabinets in Black Oak with low profile magnetic grilles create a visually flawless and captivating appearance Woven Kevlar drivers and anodized aluminum dome tweeters yield a dynamic balanced and detailed sound experience 's distinctive industry leading 10 year warranty offers long-term peace of mind