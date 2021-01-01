From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Beacon Park Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge with CushionGuard Malachite Green Cushions
With rich traditional styling, this wicker chaise lounge from the Beacon Park collection adds sophistication to your outdoor living space. It features a sturdy, rust-resistant frame that supports intricately woven, rich brown wicker. For added comfort, there are wide, curved armrests that make the chaise lounge even more relaxing. It can be used as a standalone piece or be combined with other Beacon Park pieces for a complete look. The cushions are part of the Choose Your Own Color collection; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.