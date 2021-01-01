From plantation patterns llc
PLANTATION PATTERNS LLC Beacon Park Sunbrella Canvas Denim Outdoor Dining Slipcover Set (2-Pack), Blue
Advertisement
This slipcover is a part of Home Depot's Create Your Own Patio Collection program. It is available in a variety of fabric choices which allow you to customize and coordinate colors to enhance your outdoor decor. This slipcover is custom-designed to fit the Beacon Park collection. It should be ordered when specifically purchasing this collection as a part of the Create Your Own Patio Collection program. Color: Denim.