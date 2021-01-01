Beacon Hall Wall Sconce No. 204820 by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Matte - (204820-1072)

The Beacon Hall Wall Sconce No. 204820 from Hubbardton Forge is a piece highlighted by its use of bold industrial hand-forged metal accents. The soft off-white lampshade is held up by an angular mount, with its long, indented metal stem serving as a nice vertical accent. It creates a gentle glow along walls and produces a warm ambient light thanks to its golden incandescent lamps. The piece is excellent as a simple light source accompanying doorways. It also works well framing large format photos, artwork, and mirrors. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Beige. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting