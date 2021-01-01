From click wall art
Beachy Christmas Sea Foam - Textual Art Print on Metal
Advertisement
If you’re looking for a way to display your photo that is certain to turn heads, you can’t go wrong with Click Wall Art metal prints. Your pictures are printed directly to metal using a high definition direct printing system that allows your photo’s vibrant colors to truly stand out. The prints include mounting blocks so they stand-off from the wall giving the product a sleek and sophisticated look. Size: 10" H x 8" W x 1" D