From kirkland's
Beach Waves Latch Hook Lumbar Throw Pillow
Advertisement
You'll be able to smell the tropical air and feel the sea breeze with this beautiful coastal pillow. The Beach Waves Latch Hook Lumbar Throw Pillow will add a splash of beachy style to any living space. Pillow measures 12L x 2W x 8H in. Crafted of wool and cotton with a polyester fill Hues of white and blue Reads “Beach” Solid reverse Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.