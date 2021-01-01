Beach Wagon Impressions Decorative 2-Sided Polyester 19 x 13 in. Garden Flag

This product is a beautiful mini garden flags pack - applique garden flag has a variety of garden flags pack for all occasions. Uniquely design for hanging indoor or outdoor use. Committed to offering you exceptional values. People enjoy displaying the garden flags pack for longer periods. Package decorative flags for more than a decade, dedicated to manufacturing flags with no comparison in quality and beautiful designs. The flags are made with pro guard material that is soft to the touch and designs can be read correctly on the flag. A feature that you will love. Uses an eco-friendly inks that won’t leave a footprint in our environment.