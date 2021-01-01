'Beach Vibes' - Floater Frame Photograph Print on Canvas

Inspired by beautiful, nostalgic days by the beach, this piece would look perfect in any living room, bedroom, bathroom, entryway, or dining room. Framed in a sleek modern gray frame, this fun, contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this framed floating canvas art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, nursery, or any room in the home.