From vine mercantile
Vine Mercantile Beach Please - Cute Summer Sayings - Lagoon Green Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Beach, please! Grab this cute design for a dose of summer style no matter the season. Design features the cute saying "beach please" in white hand lettered script typography on a dark green blue teal background. A perfect beach pun design for summer lovers, your beach house, summer vacations, island getaways or anyone who's ready to hit the beach and get their toes in the water! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only