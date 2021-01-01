Beach On by Marmont Hill - Wrapped Canvas Print

As the deepest tones of blue on the horizon soften as they reach the shore you can practically hear the waves crash against the shore in the marvelous acrylic piece. Let the panoramic view lead your eye across the horizon of the peaceful beachscape. Proudly made in the USA, this piece is printed on canvas before it’s stretched over non-warping wooden bars for a gallery-wrapped look. With wall-mounting hooks included, this artful accent is ready to hang up as soon as it reaches your front door. Size: 5" H x 15" W x 1.5 " D