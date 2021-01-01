Beach Large Gaming Mouse Pad XL Long Extended Mousepad Conch Seashell Starfish Wood Decorative Office Desk Mat Non-Slip Rubber Base Stitched Edges.

Smooth Surface - Cute Desk mat is made of high quality cloth material, lets your mouse slide smoothly and precisely along the large mouse mat, and also protect your desktop, laptop, keyboard, mouse or other things. The mouse pad also feels soft in the hand, which will provide comfortable support while typing, reading, writing and even sleepping. Extended Size - The beach mouse pad is large enough, 11.8"X 31.5" (30cm X 80cm), 0.3cm thick. It will fit your desktop perfectly and provide perfect movement space, offers plenty of room for gaming or office works all while protecting your desk. Applies to all types of mouse keyboards. Durable Stitched Edges - The gaming mouse pad has delicate stitched edges, it is individually hand crafted with high quality workmanship so not fray, deformation and degumming in prolonged use, relax to use. Non-Slip Rubber Base - Large mouse pad with unique non-slip design, and the bottom of the mouse pad firmly grasps the desktop to ensure your stable op