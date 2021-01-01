From east urban home
'Beach I' Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Showcasing the silhouette of clusters of people on the beach from a distance, this graphic art print brings artful appeal and contemporary style to your home. Its cool black, gray, blue, and purple tones add a subtle splash of color to your space, while its peaceful image gives any room a calming focal point. Made in the United States, this square cotton canvas is wrapped over anti-shrink pine wood bars and includes wall mounting hardware. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 0.75" D