From east urban home

'Beach I' Graphic Art Print on Canvas

$43.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Showcasing the silhouette of clusters of people on the beach from a distance, this graphic art print brings artful appeal and contemporary style to your home. Its cool black, gray, blue, and purple tones add a subtle splash of color to your space, while its peaceful image gives any room a calming focal point. Made in the United States, this square cotton canvas is wrapped over anti-shrink pine wood bars and includes wall mounting hardware. Size: 12" H x 12" W x 0.75" D

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com