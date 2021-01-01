From safavieh
SAFAVIEH Beach House Light Gray/Charcoal 2 ft. x 6 ft. Border Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug
Advertisement
Beach House indoor outdoor rugs bring smart interior design to the patio, porch and backyard deck. These outdoor patio rugs are made using easy-care yarns for the ultimate resistance to stains, mold and mildew, and fading from the sun. From busy areas indoors to leisure-living spaces outside, Beach House rugs stand up beautifully season after season. Color: Light Gray/Charcoal.