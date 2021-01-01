From seabrook designs

Seabrook Designs Beach House 60.75-sq ft Black Sands Paper Medallion Unpasted Wallpaper | MB31600

$95.40
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Intricate fan shapes overlay a solid backdrop to create this modern, beach-inspired wallpaper print. The screen-printed pattern will bring the ever popular, contemporary style of coastal chic to your next decor project. With a design story inspired by the sea this wallcovering will make for an environment of easy living and transform your home into a nautical paradise. Seabrook Designs Beach House 60.75-sq ft Black Sands Paper Medallion Unpasted Wallpaper | MB31600

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com