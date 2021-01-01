Schlage BE375 CEN 626 Touch Keyless Touchscreen Electronic Deadbolt Lock, Satin Chrome

KEYLESS ENTRY & CONVENIENCE: Use 2 pre-programmed codes for easy setup out of the box, and assign up to 19 codes for trusted friends and family to experience convenient, keyless security PREMIUM SECURITY: Cylinder-free design has no keyway to bump or pick, and Grade 2/AAA rating offers trusted security and durability for residential and light commercial applications BATTERY: Operates with included 9V battery and jump-start feature that provides backup access in case of battery failure TOUCHSCREEN ACCESS: Downlighting illuminates numbers, making it easy to enter your code in the dark, while the fingerprint-resistant touchscreen helps protect privacy of access codes INNOVATIVE DESIGN: Slim profile means it easily fits between the front door and screen door, while premium metal construction offers durable security WARRANTY: Schlage electronic and smart locks are backed by an industry-leading 3-year electronics and limited lifetime mechanical/finish warranty, Weight: 3.31 Pounds, Manufacturer: Schlage Lock Company