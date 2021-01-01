Schlage BE375-CAM Camelot Touch Keyless Electronic Deadbolt Aged Bronze Deadbolt Keyless Entry Electronic

Schlage BE375-CAM Camelot Touch Keyless Electronic Deadbolt Schlage Touch™ is just the thing if you’re a homeowner with an active lifestyle, or a busy parent with kids who are always coming and going. Schlage Touch™ lets you do more with less hassle and can simplify your life. Go for a run without stashing a house key in your sock. Let the housekeeper in when you’re not a home. With Schlage Touch™, no key means there’s nothing to lose, nothing to fiddle with and, for would-be intruders, no cylinder to pick. Do all this without ever having to worry about being locked out. Schlage Touch™ is not just one less thing to carry; it’s a new kind of freedom, backed by the strength and expertise of Schlage—a leader in security for over 90 years.Features: ANSI 156.5/ BHMA grade 2 for higher residential securityEasy installation that only requires a screwdriver and no wiringEasy to program with memory for 19 different access codesIlluminated, fingerprint-resistant touchscreen works in the rain and when you’re wearing gloves2 year battery life with 9V battery includedFor left or right handed applicationsFeatured Technologies: Keyless Entry Function: Simply enter the 4-digit code of your choosing to unlock the door. Can be used anywhere a standard keyed entry would be used but with more convenience. Completely Keyless Design: A new level of simplicity and convenience, with no more keys to lose, hide, carry or forget. Without a keyhole of any kind this lock is 100% pick and bump proof. Low Battery Warning: Schlage Touch gives you plenty of advance notice with a dedicated, illuminated low battery icon, as well as a slight nuisance delay that will trigger your attention and let you know it’s time to change the battery. Even if the battery should die for some reason, Schlage Touch features connectors that let you “jumpstart” it with a 9V battery which ensures you’ll always be able to access your home. Specifications: Backset: 2-3/4", 2-3/8", Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4", 1-3/8"Latch Faceplate: Drive-In, Round Corner, Square CornerProduct Weight: 3.31 lbsSchlage Touch™ Works for YouAdditional Functions: BE375-CAM (This Model): Touch screen deadboltFE375-CAM-ACC-LH: Touch screen deadbolt with lower handleset (left handed)FE375-CAM-ACC-RH: Touch screen deadbolt with lower handleset (right handed) Electronic Aged Bronze