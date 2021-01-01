DCS Appliances BE1-36RC-L 89000 BTU 36 Inch Wide Liquid Propane Built-In Grill with Infrared Rotisserie Burner from Series 9 Brushed Stainless Steel

DCS Appliances BE1-36RC-L 89,000 BTU 36 Inch Wide Liquid Propane Built-In Grill with Infrared Rotisserie Burner from Series 9 Features:Three 25,000 BTU U-burnersOne 14,000 BTU infrared rotisserie burner able to turn up to a 50 lb. load1,164 sq. in. total cooking areaMore room when cooking for a crowd with a secondary cooking space that can fit a broiling pan for slow cooking, roasting, sauces, or to keep food warm after searingHeavy duty stainless steel construction for long lasting durabilityStart up the grill quickly and easily with the one-step direct burner ignitionBrilliant 12 volt lighting safely illuminates what you're cooking while emitting a welcome glow around the whole grillBezel lighting on dials glow white when the lights or grill are on, and orange when the gas and grill are workingWith extra space under the hood for extra large food items, the hood can be smoothly opened, using one hand, to a full 90° for better access and visibility when cookingGrill cart sold separatelyCovered under DCS Appliances' limited 2 year parts and labor warrantySpecifications:BTU Output: 89000Total Cooking Area: 1164 Sq. In.Number of Burners: 4Control Type: Turn KnobFuel Type: Liquid PropaneHeight: 27-1/4"Width: 35-15/16"Depth: 26-7/8" Built-In BBQ Grills Brushed Stainless Steel