SkizzenMonster Funky Tapir Art Tees Be Whatever You Want Self-Confident Tapir Unicorn Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Just be whatever you want to be - even if that is a unicorn. Your chubby, cosy tapir as a unicorn. A motif for all tapir fans and unicorn lovers and for all those who don't care about what others think. A statement for freedom, autonomy and self-esteem! A chic gift idea for all tapir fans with humor, self-confidence and healthy self-esteem. Show your passion for your favorite animal. Be different, just be whoever or whatever you want to be! Unicorns should have been a little thicker anyway, right? 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only