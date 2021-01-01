From boredkoalas vegan pillows vegetarian diet gifts
BoredKoalas Vegan Pillows Vegetarian Diet Gifts Be Kind Farm Animals Retro Vegan Vegetarian Men Women Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this Be Kind Farm Animals throw pillow for your best friend or relative! It's the perfect gift idea & present for Birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day Or Christmas 2020 This retro Be Kind Farm Animals pillow is a perfect gift for pro vegans, vegan activists, vegatarians and animal rights activist men, women, kids who will proudly use this veganism message pro life animals vegan vegetarian couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only