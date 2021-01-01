BDSMG6T 6 Target 24x SATA DVD Duplicator with Builtin MDisc Support Burner 1 to 6

Advertisement
Supports DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, DVD+/-R Dual Layer, CD-R, CD-RW blank media standards.1 slot is meant for the original CD/DVD and the 6 remaining slots are for the blank CD's/DVD's being burned, which makes this unit a '6 target' User friendly controller utilizes familiar ESC and ENT keys with tactile feedback for easy navigation Intelligent design automatically recognizes the source disc format New 24X Burners, 128MB Controller, Fully stand-alone system - No computer needed Comes with a 1 year warranty (parts and labor included) and free life-time toll-free 1800 technical support