BDRXS07S Portable 6X Bluray Burner External Drive Bundle with 50GB MDISC BDR DL and USB Cable Burns CD DVD BD DL BDXL Discs

Best Quality Guranteed. external drive bundle includes a 1 pack of 50GB M-DISC BD-R DL and USB Type-C cable EQUIPPED with slot loading mechanism for dustproof and excellent quietness and USB Type-C connection SUPPORTED WITH M-DISC: compatible with M-Disc, a special disc that is treated with a super hard coat to prevent scatches and resist fingerprints for long-term data protection SMOOTH MOVIE PLAYBACK: PowerRead feature enables the drive to bypass obstructed areas of a disc and attempt to move forward quickly to the next available data point, resulting in smoother playback A SMARTER DRIVE: Enabled with Auto Quiet mode, the drive monitors and adjusts accordingly to high speed for fast data transfer and low speed for stable music/movie playback