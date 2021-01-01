BDRXD07UHD 4K BluRay Portable Burner DVD Player 6X Slim External BDXL BD DVD CD Drive for Windows Mac w 30 USB CD Player Write Read on Laptop or.

ONE OF THE WORLDS SMALLEST & LIGHTEST - This BD/DVD/CD external 4K Ultra HD optical drive & burner is one of the smallest & lightest in the world supporting BDXL and M-DISC. The ultra-compact USB 3.0 Blu-ray player allows you to read and write to all BDXL discs (including BD-R triple-layer 100GB media, BD-R quad-layer 128GB media, and BD-RE triple layer 100GB media) as well as Blu-ray discs. Weighing only 8.1oz, the burner can be powered directly via USB (no AC adapter required). CYBERLINK SOFTWARE INCLUDED - Your purchase includes award winning playback software that will upscale standard-definition content to high-definition quality. PowerDirector 10 LE allows you to import your home movies, edit them, and then upload them to social media sites. Power2Go 8 gives you the ability to burn your valuable files to Blu-ray (including triple and quad layer BDXL discs), DVD or CD media. *Software for Windows only. Mac OS Software sold separately. SP