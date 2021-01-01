From tinkered tactics

BDRXD07S Portable 6X Bluray Burner External Drive Bundle with 100GB MDISC BDXL and USB Cable Burns CD DVD BD DL BDXL Discs

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

external drive bundle includes a 1 pack of 100GB M-DISC BDXL and USB cable EQUIPPED with super lightweight design (230g) for the slim portability and USB 3.0 connector SUPPORTED WITH M-DISC: compatible with M-Disc, a special disc that is treated with a super hard coat to prevent scatches and resist fingerprints for long-term data protection SMOOTH MOVIE PLAYBACK: PowerRead feature enables the drive to bypass obstructed areas of a disc and attempt to move forward quickly to the next available data point, resulting in smoother playback A SMARTER DRIVE: Enabled with Auto Quiet mode, the drive monitors and adjusts accordingly to high speed for fast data transfer and low speed for stable music/movie playback

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com